Marriages Filed
Joseph Don Curry, 41, Pauls Valley, and Melissa Brooke Coffia, 42, Roff.
Randall Lee Hatter, 54, and Bobbie Rae Christian, 55, both of Stratford.
Divorces Filed
Johnathan Wayne Dunkin and Kasey Leigh Dunkin.
Felonies Filed
Christopher Mower, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jerry Wayne Edwards Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Jennifer Gayle Brown, 2 counts of child neglect, (misdemeanor) knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
David Towler, 3 counts of shooting with intent to kill, burglary in the first degree.
