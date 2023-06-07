Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Tyler Dwayne Macon, 24, Clayton, and Alyssa Ann Treat, 22, Wynnewood.
Daniel Elbert Elexander Day, 30, and Taylor Alexis Richey, 25, both of Pauls Valley.
Seth David Moody, 24, and Adrianna Paige Parker, 25, both of Stratford.
Travis Gene Burrell, 33, and Clarety Dawn Selzer, 38, both of Lindsay.
John Michael Claypool, 34, Elk Grove, Calif., and Crystal Denise Dehart, 34, Pauls Valley.
Luis Eduardo Corral Barrera, 27, Pauls Valley, and Jessica Michelle Luna, 29, Edinburg, Texas.
Kelton Lee Rupee, 24, Wynnewood, and Denise Katelin Slawson, 27, Luther.
Shawn Wayne Smith Jr., 21, and Cheyenne Reneé Graffam, 21, both of Pauls Valley.
Luis Armando Hurtado Silva, 38, and Victoryia Jeanell McClellan, 40, both of Pauls Valley.
Seth Wayne Combes, 23, and Harlee Ann Wiggins, 22, both of Elmore City.
Joshua Michael Beasley, 30, and Jordan Starr Durham, 25, both of Stratford.
Divorces Filed
Erick Wayne Rachel and Lisa Michelle Rachel.
Felonies Filed
Christopher Daniel Kelley, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, burglary in the third degree.
Rokki Lawan Harper, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Rex Jason Sumner, failure to register as sex offender.
Brandon James Huff, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Redus Thomas Bowman, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Gokul Gautam, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kathryn M. Espinoza, public intoxication.
Louis Omar Maldonado, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Julio Bautista, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Joseph Cory Combes, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Todd Blake Fine, public intoxication.
Holden Burton, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Joseph McMillan, public intoxication.
Cassandra Angeline Winders, public intoxication.
