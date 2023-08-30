Marriages Filed
James Lewis Lyons, 46, and Crystal Diane Longacre, 44, both of Wynnewood.
Billy Guy Ellis, 52, and Margaret Ellen Travis, 61, both of Pauls Valley.
Ronald Calvin Hunt, 58, Ada, and Kristy Sabrina Collins, 45, Duncan.
Jacky Lee Jones, 61, and Gabrielle Lauren Lister, 32, both of Pauls Valley.
Daniel Richard Welsh, 18, Byars, and Gracie Belle Will, 18, Stratford.
Coleton James Jolley, 26, Pauls Valley, and Mary Jayden York, 24, Paoli.
Divorces Filed
Shannon Kay Meshew and Joshua David Meshew.
Laura J. Prewitt and Ruben L. Prewitt.
Felonies Filed
Holly Nikole Roberts, burglary in the second degree; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Donald Charles Nichols, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute, use of telecommunication device in commission of controlled dangerous substance crime.
Rexford Casey Sutherland, 2 counts of child neglect, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Amber D. McWilliams, child neglect.
Jafar Troy Otems, possession of drug proceeds.
Zaireon Dshawn Stewart, possession of drug proceeds.
Zachary Montana Schmidt, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Jose Javier Mendez-Reyna, rape – first degree, lewd acts with a child under 12, forcible anal sodomy.
Jeffrey Don Collins, harboring a fugitive from justice.
Robert Woody Knight, robbery second degree.
Dustin Fredrick Lee Barnes (alias – Justin Frederick Barnes), aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Ignacio Martinez, possession of drug proceeds.
Juan Zamorano, possession of drug proceeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.