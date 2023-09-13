Marriages Filed
Brendon Noah Ray Roberts, 40, and Kelli Annette Davis, 53, both of Lindsay.
Michael Gage Dellin, 19, and Courtney Leighann Thompson, 19, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Brian Allan Frazier and Christina Frazier.
Chelsey Scrudder and Andrew Scrudder.
Darrell John Quinn and Michelle Ann Quinn.
Felonies Filed
Charles Barber (of Oklahoma City), knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, (misdemeanor) no valid drivers license.
Ricky Lee Caldwell a/k/a Ricky Lee Caldwell Jr., 2 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, (misdemeanor) unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley Luke Arnold, aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy.
Carl Don Martin, aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy.
Robert Shane Randol (alias – Robert Shane Randall), bringing drugs into a jail, (misdemeanor) 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kelly Carachuri, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, solicitation of sexual conduct with a minor, distribution of obscene material for the purpose of inducing a minor into sexual activity.
Darrell Wayne Williams, 2 counts of child abuse by injury.
Jason Lloyd, harboring a fugitive from justice.
Chelsea Lee Mantooth, burglary in the first degree.
Brian Rick Dejohn, burglary in the second degree.
Michael Joseph Murby, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Amber Michelle Steudeman, conspiracy.
