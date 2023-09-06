Marriages Filed
Loyd Estly McCoy, 64, and Marci Ilene Horne, 57, both of Lindsay.
Ethan Cole Tarver, 23, and Heily Dawn Suenram, 22, both of Lindsay.
Lorenzo Suarez Cabrera, 57, and Leonarda Martinez Guevara, 58, both of Paoli.
Travis Wayne Shawn, 40, and Amy Michelle Schmittler, 46, both of Gage.
Kevin Linn Fery-Huber, 51, Washington, In., and Amy Lynn Barnes, 37, Choctaw.
Divorces Filed
Nancy S. Deroche and John V. Deroche.
Hannah J. Knight and Robert W. Knight.
Felonies Filed
Carey Vallier Jr., possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Virgil Leroy Czaplewski, intimidation of witness, (misdemeanor) protective order violation.
Jahcoby Humprey, possession of drug proceeds.
Chery Wederson, possession of drug proceeds.
Joshua Foster Hilaire, possession of drug proceeds.
Erik Lee Haney, violation of Mary Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act.
Jacob Lee Crites, 2 counts of burglary in the third degree.
Carl Don Martin, 2 counts of larceny of livestock.
