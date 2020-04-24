As of this advisory, there are 3,121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Garvin County did not have any new cases over night keeping their total at 13 with 8 recoveries.
Pauls Valley has had 7 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
Lindsay has 3 positive cases, 2 in Garvin County and 1 in another county. They have one recovery and it is in the other county.
Wynnewood has 2 positive cases with 1 recovery.
Maysville has had 1 positive case.
Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.
In other places close to Garvin County:
Ada has had 6 positive case with 6 recoveries.
Purcell 9 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
Wayne 4 cases with 3 recoveries.
Asher 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Lexington 5 cases with 4 recoveries.
Sulphur 1 case with 1 recovery.
Byars 1 case 0 recoveries.
There are nine additional deaths; three occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 17-April 22.
Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group and female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Creek County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Ottawa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 188 total deaths in the state.
To provide an up-to-date review of epidemiological data about COVID-19 in the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is releasing today a new Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report. This report provides an in-depth review of data collected April 17-23 and new changes in the classification of cases.
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
