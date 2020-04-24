As of this advisory, there are 3,121 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Garvin County did not have any new cases over night keeping their total at 13 with 8 recoveries.

Pauls Valley has had 7 positive cases with 6 recoveries.

Lindsay has 3 positive cases, 2 in Garvin County and 1 in another county. They have one recovery and it is in the other county.

Wynnewood has 2 positive cases with 1 recovery.

Maysville has had 1 positive case.

Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.

Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.

In other places close to Garvin County:

Ada has had 6 positive case with 6 recoveries.

Purcell 9 positive cases with 6 recoveries.

Wayne 4 cases with 3 recoveries.

Asher 3 cases with 3 recoveries.

Lexington 5 cases with 4 recoveries.

Sulphur 1 case with 1 recovery.

Byars 1 case 0 recoveries.

There are nine additional deaths; three occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 17-April 22.

Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group and female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Sequoyah County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Creek County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Ottawa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 188 total deaths in the state.

To provide an up-to-date review of epidemiological data about COVID-19 in the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is releasing today a new Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report. This report provides an in-depth review of data collected April 17-23 and new changes in the classification of cases.

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

