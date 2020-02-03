Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Drizzle...ending this morning. Remaining cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.