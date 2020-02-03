A K-9 officer found a criminal in a field within five minutes of searching.
On Feb. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to North Cedar Road in reference to a stolen vehicle that was recovered by the owner. Sonja Chamber said she found her Dodge Charger at an address nearby.
Robison checked the vehicle information through NCIC and it matched the vehicle that was stolen the previous day in Garvin County. As the deputy was speaking to the property owner, he was told Brandy Griffin and a man ran into a field.
Robison radioed Deputy Austin Cluck to assist with his K-9 partner, Lucas. Within five minutes, the K-9 located Griffin, and she was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.