While eight additional Oklahoma counties joined the “orange” risk zone this week, Garvin County remained in the “yellow” category, according to data released from Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
In Garvin County is at 5.67 daily new cases per 100,000 population. There are a total of 262 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, of which four have died and 238 have recovered, leaving 20 active cases in the county.
Of those cases, Pauls Valley has had 116 cases with 1 death and 108 recoveries, leaving 7 active cases.
Lindsay has had 65 cases with 2 deaths and 61 recoveries and they have 2 active cases.
Maysville has had 26 cases with 21 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
Elmore City has had 21 cases with 20 recoveries and ahve 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 21 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Stratford has had 12 cases with 10 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 11 cases and 8 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
On the state level, there have been 56,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 786 have died and 47,762 have recovered, leaving 7,712 active cases in the state.
Confirmed cases increased by 710 or 1.3% day over day while Oklahoma’s deaths increased by eight or 1% day over day and recoveries increased by 576 or 1.2% day over day. Oklahoma’s active cases also increased by 126 or 1.7% day over day.
New deaths reported on the state level include only one identified in the past 24 hours:
• One in Blaine County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
• One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
On the national level, Johns Hopkins reported Thursday, Aug. 27 the nation had 5,867,785 confirmed cases, of which 180,824 have died and 2,101,326 have recovered, leaving 3,585,635 active cases.
Day over day, confirmed cases increased on the national level by 45,966 or 0.8% day over day while deaths increased by 1,116 or 0.6% day over day. Recoveries, on the national level, also increased by 16,861 or 0.8% day over day while active cases increased by 27,989 or 0.8% day over day as well.
According to OSDH, Aug. 13, Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory with the support of Gov. Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
• Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
• Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
• Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
OSDH said Friday they will continue to closely monitor the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19. OSDH continues work on regional work on system map. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
