All 4-H members in Garvin County or any students interested in learning more about the 4-H life are invited a gathering diving into some fun in the water.
The Splash Into 4-H event is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
Along with the water activities, there will also be hot dogs and watermelon.
Students interested in joining 4-H are encouraged to bring their families to the event sponsored by Mercy of Pauls Valley.
For more information call the OSU Extension Office at 405-238-6681.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Tuesday, Aug. 29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Scott Nation at 405-444-6140.
• Thursday, Aug. 31 (9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School, 601 North Street. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Wednesday, Sept. 6 (10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-990-8165.
• Thursday, Sept. 14 (11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay community “Boots and Badges” at United Methodist Church, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Sept. 20 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School gym, 302 SW 8th. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley will transition into its off-season schedule.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Hours starting Sept. 8 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
