A long day of testimony came Thursday in a court hearing for a Texas man accused of causing a multiple vehicle crash that killed two people near Pauls Valley this past spring.
State troopers from both Oklahoma and Texas took the stand during a preliminary hearing for Tony Enweremadu, 38.
Enweremadu is facing a handful of criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one for each of the two people killed in the Interstate 35 crash back on April 12 about a dozen miles south of Pauls Valley.
Troopers described the severe damage to the small car that contained one man and one woman, both killed when it was struck by the truck driven by Enweremadu as it approached traffic slowing down to merge into one lane for a road construction project.
The defendant is accused to being under the influence of marijuana at the time of the wreck and being distracted by a delivery notification on his cell phone.
The preliminary hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom is now scheduled to continue in early September.
More details will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
