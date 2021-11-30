OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the two women in the attached photographs.
To be clear, neither woman is a suspect, or even a person of interest, in an investigation. Both women lived in the Duncan area in the 1980’s. Agents are hoping to identify and speak with them related to an ongoing investigation.
If you recognize either woman, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
