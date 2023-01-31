Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue treating slick and hazardous conditions in all Southeastern and Eastern counties extending from Marietta, Ardmore northeast to Ada, McAlester, Muskogee to Jay in Delaware County.
While progress is being made South and Southeast of the Oklahoma City metro and Northeast of the Tulsa metro, some slick spots remain.
I-35 from Ardmore south to Texas is considered extremely slick and hazardous and travel is discouraged. I-35 from Oklahoma City to Purcell and I-40 from Shawnee east to the Arkansas state line is slick in spots.
Oklahoma City metro crews are staged throughout the counties to begin treating when anticipated precipitation moves into the area. The Tulsa metro area is currently treating for slick spots.
Crews will continue to work around the clock to clear highways, interstates and turnpikes through any future precipitation and until the roads are clear again, which could continue for some time after a storm.
As with all winter weather, drivers should avoid unnecessary travel but if that is not an option, use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time.
- Be on the lookout for “black ice” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment and do not pass.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
NOTE: An update will be provided at 8 p.m. Tuesday or as conditions change.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call
ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)
or go to www.okroads.org or follow ODOT on Twitter @OKDOT and OTA @OKTurnpike
If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.
Out-of-State Road Conditions
Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.idrivearkansas.com
Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org
Kansas 866-511-5368 www.Kandrive.org
Missouri 888-275-6637 www.modot.org
New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com
Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org
