Chickasaw National Recreation Area’s annual Historic Candlelight Tour, previously scheduled for October 16 and 17, 2020, is being postponed. The new dates have yet to be determined.
“A lot of work goes into the Candlelight Tour, but shortly after selecting this year’s dates, everything got a lot more complicated,” says park superintendent Bill Wright. “With the adjustments to how our folks do their jobs, compounded by staffing shortages and hiring delays due to COVID-19, we just need some more time to prepare for the tour.”
For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.