Hospital lab runs into problems

Word of Pauls Valley's hospital shutting down because its lab was closed is only partially true, according to the facility's top administrator.
Owner and acting CEO Madhukar Sharma confirms the lab at Valley Community Hospital did shutdown last week after an inspection was conducted.
Sharma says the action came after dozens of complaints were filed. He's quick to claim most of those complaints checked out OK, while the others are being accounted for as the process moves forward.
He does say he expects the lab to be back up and running like normal soon.
Undisclosed sources have told the PV Democrat the lab was shutdown because it had non-qualified personnel and sub-standard equipment, which led to the hospital itself having to close because it didn't have a functioning lab.
This week Sharma denied each and every one of the claims.
“I've heard the talk, so I want this to be out there,” Sharma said.
“You can say anything you want about us. I say ask our employees what they think about how we're doing.”
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.