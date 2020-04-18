Southbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between SH-17A (mm 64) just south of Wynnewood in Garvin County and SH-53 West (mm 42) near Springer in Carter County from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and again from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for surface repairs.
Northbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between SH-53 West (mm 42) near Springer and SH-17A (mm 64) south of Wynnewood from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for surface repairs. Drivers should use caution in the area and plan extra travel time.
