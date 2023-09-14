One vehicle’s failure to yield to another is the listed cause of an accident near Wynnewood resulting in multiple injuries earlier this week.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows one vehicle, a 2023 Hyundai Elantra driven by Brady Bonham, 24, of Sulphur, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 77, while another, a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Julie Scheer, 45, also of Sulphur, was coming from the opposite direction on the same highway.
At a few minutes after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 the Elantra was being turned left to get onto state Highway 17 when troopers say it went in front of the vehicle approaching on the southbound side.
“Failure to yield” is the listed cause on the OHP report.
Bonham was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in stable condition with neck, back and trunk internal injuries.
A passenger in the Elantra, Toby McCall, 41, of Tulsa, was later admitted into Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley in stable condition with neck injuries.
Another was 18-year-old Jaden Eades of Sulphur, who was not injured.
In the second vehicle, Scheer was not injured, while a passenger, a juvenile female, was treated and released at the scene with a leg injury.
Assisting at the wreck site about a mile south of Wynnewood were Garvin County sheriff’s deputies and Wynnewood firefighters.
