Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.