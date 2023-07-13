Jae L. Stilwell and the Crossover band along with special guests will return to the stage 7 p.m., July 15 at the historic McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., Ada, Oklahoma.
Special guest vocalists will include Rick Hinson, Oklahoma City; Annie Reed, Stratford, Oklahoma; Pat Payne, Ringling, Oklahoma; Sarah Lee, Bennington, Oklahoma, and Haylie Bagwell, Coffeyville, Kansas.
Guests can enjoy covers of The Hinson’s “Homesick to Go,” Patty Loveless’ “Don’t Toss Us Away,” Dawn Sear’s “Sweet Memories” and Holly Dunn’s “You Really Got Me Going.”
Jae L. Stilwell and the Crossover band have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. The band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Jeff Donaldson, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Debbie Allen, Tara Scott and Chandler Elliott.
“This is going to be a great show with some new guests and some of your favorites returning as well,” McSwain Theatre manager Jae L. Stilwell said.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
