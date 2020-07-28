OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge handed Oklahoma’s governor a stinging defeat Tuesday, ruling that the state’s gaming compacts with Native American tribes do in fact automatically renew.
Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti found that the state’s gaming compacts automatically renewed for additional 15-year term starting Jan. 1 by “by operation of the unambiguous terms” of the agreement.
“We appreciate that the court moved quickly to confirm what tribal leaders have always known — the plain language of our intergovernmental agreements mean what they mean, and here, those words mean our gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1, 2020,” said Matthew Morgan, chair of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.
Gov. Kevin Stitt did not immediately comment on the ruling.
Several tribes had sued Stitt last year. They asked a federal judge help end an ongoing impasse over gaming compacts and bring an “end to the uncertainty” that they said the Republican leader had attempted to cast over tribal gaming operations ahead of Jan. 1.
Stitt contended the compacts with 35 tribal governments automatically expired Jan. 1.
The compacts allow tribes to offer a subset of gaming known as Class III games in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4 to 10%. The fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years.
Stitt wanted to renew the compacts for another 15 years, but suggested tribal leaders pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wanted resolution language added to specify what will happen the next time the compacts are up for renewal.
Tribal leaders have said they’re open to renegotiating, but not until Stitt acknowledges the compacts automatically renew.
The Tulsa World reported that the state has already spent more than $1.5 million in legal fees in the fight over the future of tribal gaming.
Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, said Tuesday was a “good day for the tribes and Oklahoma.”
“Good partners keep their word,” he said. “The Chickasaw Nation will always do so, and we will always expect our intergovernmental partners to do so, as well. We all benefit when we do.”
