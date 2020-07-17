Garvin County numbers remained the same with 143 total cases on Friday. There was a change in recoveries with 1 recovery being added to a county that borders Garvin County but the town is in both counties.. There are 27 active cases and there have been 3 deaths.
Numbers were changed in Maysville and Lindsay by the OSDH.
Lindsay's numbers are now 42 total cases with 1 death and 29 recoveries. They have 12 active cases.
Maysville has had 15 total cases with 10 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
Pauls Valley has 11 active cases. They have had 66 total cases with 1 death and 54 recoveries.
Paoli, Elmore City, Stratford and Wynnewood are not reporting any cases.
As of this advisory from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there have been 24,140 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Oklahoma. That number is up 699 from Thursday.
There were an additional 671 recoveries in Oklahoma for a total of 18,766 recoveries.
There were 7 additional deaths in the state bringing the total number of deaths to 445.
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
