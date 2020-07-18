Garvin County numbers increased by 2 cases for 145 total cases on Saturday. There were 5 additional recoveries for 118 total recoveries. There are 24 active cases and there have been 3 deaths.
Pauls Valley saw both new cases giving them 68 total cases. They also added 2 of the 5 recoveries for 56 total recoveries. They have 11 active cases and 1 death.
Lindsay's has had 42 total cases with 1 death. They added 1 recovery for 30 total recoveries. They have 11 active cases.
Maysville has had 15 total cases. They added 2 recoveries for 12 total recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Paoli, Elmore City, Stratford and Wynnewood are not reporting any cases.
As of this advisory from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there have been 25,056 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Oklahoma. That number is up 916 from Friday.
There were an additional 420 recoveries in Oklahoma for a total of 19,186 recoveries.
There were 6 additional deaths in the state bringing the total number of deaths to 451.
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
