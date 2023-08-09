The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center is hosting a workshop on kids and their education at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Compassion Church in Pauls Valley, located at 113 West McClure.
Ellen Kimbrell, associate director of the Oklahoma Parents Center, is scheduled to give a presentation on “Understanding Your Child’s IEP.”
This workshop is meant to provide a brief overview of what is included in an Individualized Education Program or IEP for short.
Also included is more on preparing for meetings, solving disagreements and the role of parents in the special education process.
For more on the workshop, contact Kimbrell at 405-485-8660 or at ekimbrell@oklahomaparentscenter.org.
Lighthouse centers like the one in Pauls Valley works with adults, children and families to reduce or eliminate the symptoms of mental illness and/or substance abuse.
•••
The England family history will be told by Jim and Barbara England during a gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in the Pikes Peak Museum.
This rural school building is located in Erin Springs, two miles south of Lindsay, across from the Murray Lindsay Mansion.
The school building was formerly located southwest of Lindsay in a rural community known as Pikes Peak. It is one of the remaining rural school buildings operated as a museum to help people remember the value of community life in the early 1900s.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society offers tours and may be scheduled by calling 405-919-6146 or 405-756-6502. A school event of a rural school day may also be planned. The museum sets on a large play area that may be used for community events or family gatherings.
