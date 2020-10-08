Armstrong Bank has named Mark Ledbetter as its Central Oklahoma Regional President. Ledbetter, who has been with the organization for almost 21 years, brings a wealth of experience both in community banking and in the company to his new leadership role.
Along with Central Oklahoma Chief Executive Officer and Board Director Chuck Thompson, Ledbetter will guide a talented Armstrong leadership team in this region, including Norman Market President Josh Edge and Oklahoma City Market President Jeffrey Groves.
“I have known and worked with Mark for over 20 years,” Thompson said. “To see him step into this important role within the bank is the culmination of his dedication to excellence and years of very hard work. Mark and our Central Oklahoma leadership team will ensure that the exceptional service we strive to provide our customers will continue.”
Ledbetter joined the company as a teller in 1999. Since then, he has served the organization in many capacities. Ledbetter most recently was the Senior Vice President of Payment Operations. Before this, he was an Executive Vice President and a member of the Executive Committee for Armstrong’s sister bank Republic Bank & Trust, who merged with Armstrong in March of 2020. At various times throughout his career, Ledbetter also led Business Solutions, Product Development, Deposit Administration, and Training.
“Mark is a proven and respected leader with the ability to bring teams together and to provide innovative solutions for our customers. Without a doubt, Mark is an asset to the Central Oklahoma Region and Armstrong Bank as a whole,” said Billy Taylor, Armstrong Bank Chief Executive Officer and Board Director.
A native of Pauls Valley, Okla., Ledbetter attended East Central University. He graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 2019 and the Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School in 2002. He holds a Wharton Leadership Certificate from the University of Pennsylvania.
A current board member of Norman’s Sooner Theatre, Ledbetter is past board president of this nonprofit community theatre. He is also a past board president of Norman’s Firehouse Art Center as well as a former member of the campaign cabinet for the United Way of Norman and former treasurer of Norman’s Campus Corner Merchant’s Association.
