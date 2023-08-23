Less than a week remains for voters to get their requests in for mailed absentees for an election coming next month.
Here in Garvin County the focus is for Pauls Valley and Maysville voters as the Sept. 12 election includes them.
Voters interested in having absentee ballots mailed to them have until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 to apply.
Officials say any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote.
However, a voter must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or a municipality to be eligible to vote in school district or municipal elections.
It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.
In Pauls Valley the election is a city council race between incumbent Jocelyn Rushing and challenger Matt Huggans.
A conversation with Rushing will be featured in the Aug. 30 edition of the PV Democrat.
For Maysville voters it’s a $305,000 school bond issue with funds meant to address three needs.
One is $100,000 for a gym floor, while that same total is listed for a remodel of all school restrooms in Maysville.
There’s also $105,000 for classroom furniture.
All school bond issues require at least 60 percent support to pass.
Also a part of the election is a Canadian Valley Tech Center bond issue.
