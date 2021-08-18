It's not everyday you might hear someone ask for help in the form of $1 million or so, but that's the case with a rural water district in Garvin County.
Tom Whitaker of Garvin County Rural Water District No. 6 based out of Wynnewood said Monday the request to county commissioners was not for taxpayer money but for federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, which is also known as a pandemic stimulus package.
Whitaker says it may be closer to $1.7 million needed for a project aimed at getting the rural district away from using water from Wynnewood.
“This project would benefit a number of people in the county. It takes a pretty big stab at covering most of the county,” he said during a weekly commissioners' meeting.
“This project is shovel ready; all I need is the money. I just wish you would consider this.”
According to Whitaker, the project would also help the water district address a consent order it's been under for the last couple of years by the state Department of Environmental Quality.
“With this project we would be laying 12 miles of pipe and working to use well water and get off the ground water.
“We would have 1,500 customers who benefit from this, plus for us to have clearer water.”
Whitaker told commissioners the rural water district has already invested around $750,000, while another $450,000 donated by the Chickasaw Nation has been used to purchase materials.
For the district the hope is for some of the federal stimulus money to be approved to pay the remaining cost of the water project, which is expected to be at least $1 million.
The project is described as an important one for a district that's experienced a lot of growth over the last couple of decades.
Back in 2003 the district had around 800 customers. Now that's nearly doubled with 1,500.
“We're growing at a pace we didn't anticipate,” Whitaker adds.
“This project would give enough water for all the people that we serve. It will benefit a lot of people.”
