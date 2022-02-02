A birthday gift from the scouts

It’s a kind of birthday gift back to the community as a bunch of Boy Scouts will soon lead drives meant to help people in their hometowns.
In a few days Scouts all over Garvin County and the entire country as a whole are scheduled to get busy handing out sacks for folks to make donations of food and other items meant to go to those in need.
It’s all meant to honor Scout Sunday, which is a kind of anniversary in early February to recognize the contributions of scouting.
“The Cub Scouts and troops will be distributing sacks to residences in their corresponding towns,” said Ashley Knight of the Washita District of the scouts in Garvin and Murray counties.
“The Boy Scouts as a whole are all doing this. It’s our way of giving back to the community through help by the community.
“Instead of getting birthday presents the scouts are going to give the birthday presents.”
As part of a nationwide service project the week of Feb. 6-13, local scouting units are going around to hand out the grocery bags and then go back to collect the donations for local food pantries.
At the top of the list for donations is non-perishable food items with all to be sealed in original containers with the current expiration dates displayed.
Food is not the only thing that can be given as donations could include paper products, household cleaning supplies and personal care items.
Some of the donated food will stay more local in their respective towns, while here in the PV area it’s going to the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry.
“Everything donated by the community will be donated to the Samaritans,” Knight says.
“The Samaritans will know who to distribute the other stuff to.”
Area residents who do not receive a bag but are still interested in making a donation can call Knight at 405-207-1184.
“The scout motto is ‘To Do a Good Turn Daily,’ so this is just a small way that our local youth can help and support our communities.”
