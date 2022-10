The Oklahoma Blood Institute gave a $480 donation to the Restored Hearts and Soles group in Pauls Valley after a blood drive held at the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library recently exceeded its goal for donors. Accepting the donation are Tara Brown (left) and Krystal Bandy (right) of Restored Hearts and Soles, Michelle McGuire and Susan Crews of OBI and Shari Kendall (second from left) of the library. (PV Democrat photo)