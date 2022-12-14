A buried find with real class

It’s a hobby with class, as in a class ring, which is what a Pauls Valley man recently found while out and about with his trusty metal detector.
Back on Dec. 4 it was Scottie Trejo who found the old ring buried in the dirt of a residential yard near the corner of Chickasaw and Rennie streets.
It was maybe three or four inches deep as Trejo later got a closer look at the ring to see if there were any markings on it that could be made out.
“I saw a rounded bottom part and it was a class ring,” Trejo tells the PV Democrat.
“I cleaned it up and it was a Pauls Valley High School ring. You can’t tell if it’s art, drama or sports, but you can tell it is a Pauls Valley ring from 1965.”
The year on the ring is “perfect, although it’s hard to see the shield.”
Another important thing he saw on the ring were the initials CEL.
“We’re trying to find the owner on Facebook, but we have not had a lot of luck so far. I have had a lot share the post.”
Using a PV yearbook from 1965 Trejo came up with two possible owners, Joe Landrum and Gene Lewis, but he’s quick to point out neither one matches up with the initials on the ring.
For Trejo using his metal detector is a regular thing.
“Once I found a notary stamp from the 1940s. It was from the sheriff’s department, so I contacted Larry Rhodes, who was the sheriff then,” Trejo said.
“I just go out and about and ask for permission to use my metal detector. We just do what we do.
“I find new coins, old coins, jewelry, just about anything. You hear certain tones and kind of know there might be something down there and possibly what it might be.”
