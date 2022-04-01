A couple of key parts to water park

It's only a couple of new parts but they're pretty important when it comes to avoiding future problems for Pauls Valley's water park.
In fact, aquatic director Robert Rennie III says replacing two cracked bath wash filters and gauges is a big deal as the park continues to move closer to another heated up summer season.
All five members of Pauls Valley's city council agree as they said yes to spending $8,400 to place two of the six filters at the PV Waterpark.
“If they fail the water park shuts down,” Rennie said to the council during a recent meeting.
“We are not operational without these filters.”
Crossing the filters off his list of things to do, Rennie said he will continue to deal with the ongoing problem of trying to get the water park staffed with enough lifeguards for the season.
Not an easy chore and not a lot of time as the water park's season typically goes from holiday weekends of Memorial Day in late May through Labor Day in early September.
“I've talked to a lot of professionals that say the same thing; finding lifeguards has always been a struggle,” Rennie said.
“We're heavily understaffed; struggling staff-wise, that's for sure.”
Council member Jonathan Grimmett said this scenario was never considered when the planning was being done for the water park, which opened in the summer of 2013.
“We had no idea about the staffing when we decided to build this water park,” Grimmett said.
“If we had known about the number of lifeguards you need to have, we might have designed it a little differently.”
For Rennie it's the result of having a high-level facility like the water park in a town and area with smaller population numbers.
“We have facilities that most towns our size don't have,” he said about the water park and adjoining recreation center.
“That's going to lead to staffing problems.”
•••
Trustees of the PV Municipal Authority approved an amendment to a city ordinance setting out the rules for camping at one of the local lakes.
Mitch McGill said it was really more of an upgrade to the rules as three parts – no advance reservations for individuals or clubs with eight R.V's or more and no primitive camping – are being deleted.
“The reason we're doing this is we now do this online, first come, first served. By deleting it, it allows for it,” McGill said.
• City Manager Lee Littrell informed trustees the city is going out for bids for 2,200 automatic water meters, along with boxes and risers to go with them.
He adds if the items are eventually acquired they will be paid for with COVID relief money coming to the city of Pauls Valley.
