One day still remains for residents in Garvin County who are thinking about signing up to run for a post on their local school board.
A three-day filing period officially wraps up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the offices of the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Every school district in the county has at least one office included in the annual filings.
In Pauls Valley's case incumbent Shelby Humphrey has already announced he won't seek a third term on the local board of education.
The lone candidate signing up so far for that five-year post is Jesse Alvarado.
Other candidates filing during the first two days include Terry Erwin in Paoli, Marques Thomas in Wynnewood, Reneé Barber in Elmore City-Pernell, Rodney Townley in Maysville and Larry Winn for a three-year unexpired term in Lindsay.
Candidates filing in Stratford include Josh Wood for a full five-year term and Megan Green for a two-year unexpired term.
No candidate has filed for Office No. 2 on the Whitebead Board of Education, which includes a three-year term.
Any races coming from the filings will be contested during a primary election day of Feb. 11, 2020. A general election date for school board races is April 7.
Also a part of the 2020 election year is a presidential primary vote on March 3.
Then comes filings on April 8-10 for a primary election set for June 30.
Here in Garvin County that includes sheriff, District 2 county commissioner, court clerk and county clerk.
