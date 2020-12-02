A festive drive-thru for the holidays

A festive holiday gathering that brings the Christmas story to life will soon come by way of a drive-thru organized by a Pauls Valley church.
More specifically, it’ll be a slow trip around a community park next to the First United Methodist Church that’s meant to offer the spirt of the season in a fun, safe way.
The church located a couple blocks away from the county courthouse in Pauls Valley is planning a three-night Christmas Pageant in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18-20.
“As they drive up we’ll give them a sheet with information to tell them more about the story,” said Pastor Diana Pruitt.
“There will be a backdrop and people in each of the scenes. For example, we will have someone portraying Mary and the angel.”
The idea is for the public to stay in their vehicles and drive around Methodist Park to each stop starting at the corner of Willow and Bradley streets.
All three streets surrounding the park – Bradley, Walnut and Rennie – will host a total of six Christmas scenes with church members stepping up to portray characters in the holiday story about Jesus’ birth.
The scenes to be included are Mary and the angel, Joseph and the angel, Caesar’s proclamation, the shepherds, the birth of Christ and the Wise Men.
In the park’s pavilion there will be a choir singing Christmas carols to help set the spirit, while Pruitt plans to be at the end of the drive-thru on Willow to offer Holy Communion to any interested motorists.
The drive-thru will also feature candy canes to be passed out for the youngsters.
•••
In PV the holiday spirit gets cranked up even sooner with a big annual Christmas parade still set for next week.
The Parade of Lights is scheduled to roll through the local downtown area starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Just a block away a variety of festive lights should help in setting the right holiday mood in the train depot area.
Another event normally held the same night, a chili supper fundraiser at Pauls Valley’s fire station, won’t be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
