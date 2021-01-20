A 'fresh dawn' with new president

A chance to heal a divided country and move forward in a positive way is just part of one Garvin County view of today's inauguration of a new president.
Kim Jackson is a co-chair of the Garvin County Democratic Party who sees Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as a bright new day for American.
“It represents for me a new page. We're turning the page, moving on,” Jackson says.
“Donald Trump is behind us and we're looking for bigger and better days. I believe this administration can do that for us.
“I think there's a lot to look forward to. It's a fresh dawn for me. It will be a relief given the last four or five years.
“I can say that I'm proud of this country.”
Jackson is also proud of Harris stepping into the office of vice president as both she and Harris share at least one thing – they're African American women.
“It's historic,” she said.
“I think she will do a fantastic job keeping things in perspective. It think there's a lot of good reasons Biden chose her as his running mate.”
Biden and Harris were sworn in during an inaugural ceremony Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
As part of his remarks Biden promised to help the nation heal, both from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as from political rifts that had deepened considerably during the term of former President Donald Trump.
"Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause: the cause of democracy. The people — the will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded," Biden said.
"To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.