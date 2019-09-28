A gallery for just about any artist

One more addition has joined the ranks of what appears to be a growing art district in downtown Pauls Valley.
Opening up not that long ago was Penny’s Place on East Paul next to the local iconic Royal Theater.
It’s the idea of Penny Kennedy-Parker, who opened the newest local gallery in August for just about anyone wanting to display their art.
That includes Kennedy-Parker, a Head Start teacher at Whitebead School who was simply looking for a way to get her own art out there for the public to see.
Since it’s opened the gallery as become so much more than that.
“I want it to be a community place,” she tells the PV Democrat. “I wanted a place for local artists to display their art, a place for them to showcase their art.
“It’s become a community project much faster than I thought it would.”
Kennedy-Parker says she’s already gotten a good reception from other local art spots, like The Vault right next door and the Stark Art Gallery right around the corner.
“She’s welcomed me and said we’re building Pauls Valley’s art district,” Kennedy-Parker said, referring to The Vault’s Susie Agee.
“Kevin’s also welcomed me in,” she says about Kevin Stark.
When it comes to art Kennedy-Parker’s big moment came early in life right here in PV.
“In the second grade I won an art contest in the fine arts building that used to be in Wacker Park. That was a really proud moment for me.
“I painted and drew as a kid. I grew up in Pauls Valley and took art at Pauls Valley High School. Then I got into being a teacher and having a family and I moved away from Pauls Valley for many years. I later started doing my art again.”
Family later led her back here as art jumped back to her forefront while attending a Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley.
“When my son J.T. and I moved back in 2016 so I could take care of my mother I tricked him into coming to an art walk on the same night there was a football game,” she said.
“We had a lot of fun, so I started going to the arts council meetings. I thought of ways to get my art out there. I was thinking I needed a local venue and a place for local artists.”
With Penny’s Place now open Kennedy-Parker says it really has three things in mind.
First of all it’s an art gallery as there are plans to have a theme to “allow a lot of artists to participate.”
There’s a gift shop filled with art from local artists wanting to display their work. “The idea is to incorporate all kinds of art.”
Last but not least are the plans to hold classes for “serious” artists and even “fun painting parties.”
