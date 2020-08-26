A+ grade for safety in Paoli

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.