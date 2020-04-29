A hearty thanks for cemetery help

A rural Pauls Valley area cemetery hit hard by a tornado looks a whole lot better just days later thanks to the work of an entire group of volunteers.
Members of the Pauls Valley Fire Department banded together to do their part in cleaning up the Klondike Cemetery located a few miles southwest of town.
The cemetery is part of a stretch in that area feeling the destructive forces of a tornado's high winds during a brief but violent few minutes just about a week ago.
The cemetery's sole caretaker, Paul Blankenship, is not shy about offering his thanks to the work of the local firefighters.
“There were 15 or so Pauls Valley firefighters that came out and worked all day Sunday. They spent the whole day out there, and they worked so hard,” Blankenship said.
It was the late afternoon of April 22 when the storm blew into the Klondike area and was quick to move to Indian Meridian on the west of Pauls Valley.
In the aftermath Blankenship found the Klondike Cemetery had been hit hard with large tree limbs left on the ground covering many grave sites and some headstones sustaining damage.
He was quick to get the word out that help was needed to get the cemetery back in shape. It came in the form of PV firefighters volunteering their time to the cause.
“They had all kinds of chain-saws and tractors and equipment out there. They cleared the downed trees out and set the stones that blew over back up,” Blankenship said.
“You wouldn't know the cemetery after they were finished. It looks so nice. They cleaned it all up.
“These people were wonderful. I just want to thank them and let them how much we appreciate it.”
He adds some of those same firefighters may come back this next weekend to do more work, including helping out with the cemetery's damaged fence.
The heavy clean up job also got the attention of Dan Barney, who has a number of acres right there near the cemetery itself.
“Thanks to the Pauls Valley Fire Department for the voluntary cleanup they completed at Klondike Cemetery on Sunday,” Barney said.
“The recent tornado damaged headstones and downed fences and trees. The volunteers did a great cleanup job and the families affected appreciate their assistance.”
•••
Dave Johnson, Garvin County's emergency management director, updated all three county commissioners this week on the activities after the tornado.
“Nine structures and shops were damaged in the storm,” Johnson said. “Two residences had significant damage on Klondike. On Indian Meridian east of Klondike there were a couple of homes that had damages.
“There were no injuries in the storm, and the work to clean up is still going on.”
Minutes after the storm struck damage reports were already coming in for emergency workers. What they found were lots of damaged trees and tree debris in the roads blocking the way.
“A damage survey went into the state, and we're keeping time documented to see if we meet the threshold for emergency help.”
