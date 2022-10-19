It was a simple public intoxication charge, but court records show a case in Pauls Valley was so much more.
The man picked up and charged – Joe Allen McCray, 60, of Oklahoma City – told officers he's homeless, living under bridges and had only arrived in Pauls Valley a couple of hours earlier.
The case goes back to the evening hours of Oct. 4 when Pauls Valley police were contacted about a man lying on the ground, specifically a walking trail, at the local Nature Park on West Lee.
McCray was awakened and said he “kind of passed out and was sleeping.”
Once up on his feet McCray appeared to be unsteady as he fell to his knees as officers were still assessing the situation.
An affidavit shows McCray said he was OK and didn't need medical attention despite having epilepsy.
However, officers did report McCray had on odor on him of consuming alcohol and a slurred speech.
He was then arrested and later received a misdemeanor public intoxication charge filed in Garvin County District Court.
McCray revealed he had recently been hospitalized for schizophrenia and bipolar conditions. Despite consuming no medications for two months he claimed to have no symptoms.
Just days after the charge McCray pleaded no contest to the formal charge.
He was given a $50 fine and court costs, while jail costs were waived as the “defendant's mental health has impacted his daily life, living under a bridge for four years.”
A court hearing in Pauls Valley has been scheduled for Dec. 6 related to McCray's ability to pay the costs.
