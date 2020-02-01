Stopping in to check on their friends and neighbors is a regular thing for many seniors aged 55 and older.
Now they could receive a small stipend and mileage reimbursements for doing what they already do.
Delta Senior Companions spend anywhere from five to 40 hours a week checking on other seniors.
Senior volunteers assist with daily living tasks, such as grocery shopping and helping clients get to and from appointments.
These companions provide “friendship and companionship” and can alert family members to potential problems.
A senior companion can also sit with clients allowing caregivers the freedom to run errands, go shopping or simply just get out of the house for a few hours.
The service is totally free to seniors who could use a little extra help or simply have someone to talk to on a regular basis.
Anyone interested in receiving services or becoming a volunteer can call Delta Community Action Foundation at 580-255-3222 or 405-756-1100.
Delta SCP is federally funded by the Corporation for National Community Service.
•••
There's also “Spread the Love,” which is a food drive led by Delta's foundation.
Delta is again asking for the public's help with a peanut butter and jelly food drive to help ‘Spread the Love’ to local citizens in need of food.
The agency’s 2017 Community Needs assessment revealed that food was ranked fourth in overall need.
The Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, sponsored by Delta, will continue through the end of February.
The public can help by dropping off donations at one of three Delta Community Action locations in this region.
Here in Pauls Valley the place is at 225 West McClure, while in Lindsay it's at 308 SW 2nd and in Purcell it's at 122 West Main.
