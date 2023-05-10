A little coffee CASA style

A little coffee, a little conversation about helping kids in court – that's what is in store for an upcoming gathering in Pauls Valley.
It's called Coffee with CASA now scheduled from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Compassion Church at 113 South McClure.
“Come join us for a cup of coffee and learn more about CASA,” officials said.
A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a volunteer who advocates for abused and neglected children in court.
At the event a CASA staff member will be available to answer any questions and share their passion for advocating on behalf of children in foster care.
More about South Central CASA is available online.
•••
With summer just about here that means youngsters and swim lessons.
Registration for summer swim lessons in Pauls Valley is continuing with sign-up forms available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Lessons will be offered in two sessions at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The first session is June 13-16 and June 20-23.
Session number two is July 11-14 and July 18-21.
Times and age groups are the same for both sessions.
• Ages 6-9 years: 9 to 9:30 a.m.
• Ages 3-5 years: 9:40 to 10:10 a.m.
• Ages 3-5 years: 10:20 to 10:50 a.m.
•••
The First Church of God in Pauls Valley is planning to host an Esports tournament, an electronic competition using video games, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The cost is $10 per person as the fundraiser by the church's youth group is at the church, 414 North Chickasaw.
Prizes and awards will be presented as lunch will be provided for participants.
To register call Katelyn Parson at 606-356-1679
•••
For the first time since 2019, the Maysville Alumni Association is planning an alumni banquet.
All Maysville graduates and former students are invited to the banquet planned for Saturday, June 3.
It's set to take place at Maysville Assembly of God, located on state Highway 19 west of Maysville.
Visitation will officially start at 3 p.m., while dinner is at 6 p.m.
“Anyone who graduated from or attended Maysville public schools, as well as all current and former staff and teachers, are welcome. Please join us!”
Donations will be accepted at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.