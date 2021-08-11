A little time to get ready for vote

Voters in parts of Garvin County have a few more days to get their registrations in order if they want to cast a ballot in an election coming next month.
On the ballot for a Sept. 14 election is a race for the District 1 commissioner's office in Garvin County and a school bond issue in Maysville.
The two candidates in the race are Republican Randy Chandler of Lindsay, now serving in an interim role, and Democrat Kevin Foraker of Maysville.
The winner will step in to serve the one year remaining on the term of now retired longtime commissioner Kenneth Holden, who stepped down in February after serving for a second stint.
The office could be back before voters in 2022 for a full four-year term.
The deadline to get registered to vote in the election is Aug. 20, while mailed absentee ballots need to be requested by Sept. 7. Early voting is also available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9-10 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse.
District 1 includes Lindsay, Maysville, Paoli and stretches all the way over to the west side of Pauls Valley.
A closer look at Kevin Foraker will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat, followed by a chat with Randy Chandler in the Aug. 25 edition.
•••
Voters in the Maysville School District will also get the chance to cast a ballot on Sept. 14.
On that ballot is a $600,000 bond issue meant to address a handful of school projects.
Tops on the list is $425,000 to construct and install a track. Then there's $95,000 to repair and remodel restrooms for all local schools, another $50,000 for band uniforms and equipment and $30,000 to install scoreboards.
The last bond issue in Maysville was in 2019, which went for new school buses and vehicles, textbooks and banquet tables and chairs.
Back in 2012 voters approved a $1.25 million bond issue for the construction of a multi-purpose building used as an auditorium, cafeteria and for physical eduction classes.
