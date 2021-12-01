State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, will lead a Pauls Valley town hall in a couple of weeks to discuss the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma.
Officials from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) and local law enforcement are expected to present information on medical marijuana, hear concerns from attendees and answer questions.
There is no cost to attend the town hall scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
"I've heard from an increasingly large number of constituents who are frustrated with the effects of the growing medical marijuana industry in their areas," said Roe, who serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives covering Garvin and McClain counties.
"Several pieces of legislation went into effect on Nov. 1 to help with many of these concerns, but I know other worries remain and the Legislature is continuing to work on solutions.
“This town hall will serve as a valuable resource for community members to learn what steps have already been taken and what steps are being considered."
OMMA regulates legal facilities as illegal facilities fall under the jurisdiction of OBN and local law enforcement.
The Legislature approves laws meant to regulate the legal medical marijuana industry and fight against illegal marijuana farms that have sprung up across the state.
Questions regarding the town hall can be emailed to Roe at cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.