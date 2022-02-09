A loud yes for Wynnewood school votes

Wynnewood voters made it loud and clear they support a couple of school bond issues on the ballot Tuesday.
After all the votes came in both propositions easily passed with support in the neighborhood of 80 percent, which is way over the 60 percent needed for a school issue to pass.
A total of 212 voters said yes to one proposition that calls for $210,000 to address some technology needs for the entire Wynnewood School District.
With only 58 votes in opposition the proposition finished with 78.5 percent support.
The second drew 80.1 percent support with a 218-54 vote count.
This second proposition is $350,000 for school buses and transportation.
Voters in Elmore City – a total of 44 of them – turned out Tuesday to decide the race for a spot on the local town council.
Derek Allen Upshaw was the big winner with 84 percent of the votes as he defeated Jason Smith to claim the two-year unexpired term of the Ward 2 office on the Elmore City Council.
Upshaw received 37 of the 44 votes cast in the municipal election.
A couple of Garvin County school races are on the ballot for April 5.
One is in Whitebead as school board incumbent Jess Patton is set to go against challenger Belinda Hunt.
Another race is in the Elmore City-Pernell School District as Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens are going for one school board office.
Voter registration for this election is by March 11, while the absentee deadline is by March 21.
