A love story right from the movies

A love story superhero style – that’s what is coming to the stage for the next live production by a Pauls Valley arts group.
It’s the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, known by some simply as ACT, that’s leading a Marvel related play with local junior high and high school students filling the cast.
Set for 7 p.m. starts on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 is “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” at the PV Junior High auditorium.
The characters come right from the pages of Marvel comics and a whole series of blockbuster Marvel movies over the last few years.
“There’s a little twist with this love story,” says Rita Hines-Fryar of the arts council, referring to the Thor and Jane characters.
“The costumes are going to be the real deal – helmets and Thor’s hammer – real Marvel Comics costumes.
“We’ll also have marvelous set pieces thanks to Kevin Stark,” she said about the local artist.
According to Hines, the play’s time period will move forward, which means there are different students stepping in to play Thor.
It will also include a few “mischievous” tricks thrown in there by the Loki character.
The lineup of cast members includes Rhylee Tucker, Corbin Tucker, Collin Billus, Sarah Christensen, Emma Christensen, Brookelan Russell, Julie Balcerak and there are two more “who will be a surprise.”
Again stepping in as the director is Renee Mackey-Myler, while Michael Billus is working as stage crew assistant.
“There will be a skit performance before the play so the kids can start to give the audience information about the relationships of everybody in the play.”
The ACT season is scheduled to end with the big musical “Mamma Mia” in June.
