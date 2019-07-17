It's about a month away as organizers continue their work getting ready for the 104th Garvin County Fair.
A preview comes in the form of the official free fair guide, complete with entry information, which is currently available at the OSU Extension Office in the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
That guide will soon be found in businesses throughout the county, while it can also be accessed on the Garvin County Fair page online.
It all gets officially going on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when open, OHCE and 4-H indoor entries will be accepted.
To save time, exhibitors may also go online and print off entry forms. Completed forms can be submitted no later than Aug. 13.
A popular draw in recent years has been the Children's Day activities, which come on Aug. 22-23.
Featured on those two days are hands-on programs, games, demonstrations, a petting zoo, OSU’s Bug Adventure, OKC Zoo animals and more as lunch will again be provided to kids.
Another hot ticket last year was for the fair's first ever wiener dog races.
The sometimes fast little pooches will be back for more races set for Saturday, Aug. 24 as many of last year's winners are expected to be back to defend their titles.
Another crop of corn hole tournament hopefuls are also expected for the fair's last day.
The kiddie tractor pull and best dressed pet contest will also be a part of this year’s events, and new fair royalty will be introduced.
New this year are The Greatest Hen Race, Barnyard Shenigians, turtle races and an egg show. Find out more about these contests and more by picking up a guide or visiting the web pages.
Food vendors are in place, but there is still space available for non-food vendors. Those wishing to showcase their products may choose one or more days: Aug. 22-23 and/or Saturday, August 24. Vendors who choose two or more days will receive a discount.
The remaining indoor space with air conditioning is limited, especially those with electrical access, so organizers urge those interested to apply as soon as possible.
