Some Elmore City-Pernell students who have only known their high school days in a temporary building are starting to get excited about the idea of soon stepping into their new Badger home nearing completion.
Those students are thinking about a new ECP High School building expected to be ready for classes in a matter of a few weeks.
In fact, they know this is a big deal as the new high school facility is moving closer to opening for classes thanks to a bond issue passed by local voters back in 2019.
The excitement of a new school seems to really be with some younger students who have only attended classes in a temporary home as they've watched the new building go up during construction.
“I’m excited,” said sophomore Kynlee Patterson. “I think it’s going to be really nice.”
“It will be nice not to be in a 40-year-old building,” said sophomore Becca Armstrong, not really knowing the old high school was actually built in 1956. “It will be nice to have new stuff.”
“I’m glad we will be in our new building,” sophomore Austin Wiggins said.
“I am glad for this new beginning.”
The feeling is pretty much the same for freshmen Taryn McCaa and Layni Ferris.
“It shows how nice our school district is,” McCaa said “That’s good for all the students.”
“It’s going to be awesome,” said Ferris.
Sheila Riddle, ECP’s superintendent and elementary principal, knows first-hand what it’s been like for these students as they patiently wait for their new high school.
“Our hope is to open this new school by spring break,” Riddle said, adding if that doesn’t happen the goal is by the end of the current school year.
“This is the second year they’ve been in the portable building. They adjusted well, but the building is crowded. It has served its purpose and we’re anxious to get in the new one. I’m not sure they’ll know what to do when they walk into this new building after being in the temporary building for two years.
“This gives them something they can walk into and be proud of. They can say, ‘It’s in Elmore City and I can be proud of that.’”
When the building is open for business it will serve the 185 or so high school students, teachers and staff with a 22,500 square feet area that includes 12 classrooms, two of them also serving as science and STEM labs, and a common area where students can bring their lunch and study together.
Still needing floor tile, the big obstacles for now is getting fire alarms and a sprinkler system installed. Equally important is to get a fire marshal to inspect the building and give it the green light to open for classes.
Lined up in hallways now are boxes of furniture ready to go into each classroom or office area when the time is right.
As for the overall picture, the superintendent sees this building as an “investment” not only in the local school district but also the community as a whole.
“For the school district and community this is an investment by the community when you provide kids with a new facility like this that’s safe and a place where they will want to learn,” Riddle said.
“An investment like this provides stability for the community and sustains us well into the future. It will allow us to retain and attract new students.
“It’s an amazing building for our small community. I appreciate those who supported this and allowed it to happen for the community.”
The same bond issue is also paying to revamp the Jim Coffey Science and Technology Building right across the street and turn it into a science and STEM lab for middle school students.
A second part of that same 2019 bond issue that received majority support by voters but not enough to pass is still on the minds of ECP administrators.
“Next we would focus on and make any improvements to other areas that help the students,” Riddle said.
She describes the goal as someday bringing the extracurricular activities up-to-date – things like a new gymnasium, football field house, upgrades to the agriculture program with a classroom and shop and new instruments for the ECP band program.
