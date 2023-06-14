The victim in an alleged domestic attack earlier this year has decided not to testify leading to criminal charges being dropped against a Lindsay man.
Chad Foreshee, 30, no longer faces formal allegations of burglary and assault and battery by strangulation after his accuser informed officials in the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office she has no plans to assist with the prosecution.
With no cooperation coming from the woman prosecutors apparently had no choice but to ask for the charges against Foreshee to be dismissed.
The new development in the case came last week when Foreshee was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.
It was back in late January when the incident leading to the charges came down at a Lindsay residence.
Court records at the time showed the woman called a family member claiming her fiancé had attacked her when she was visiting a residence to do laundry and wash dishes because the water tap had frozen up at her home.
She claimed she was in the kitchen when Foreshee came through a bedroom window and approached her in an aggressive manner.
In a written statement to police the woman said Foreshee slammed her into a wall, they wrestled to get a hold of her phone and he placed his hands over her mouth so she couldn’t scream.
The woman said Foreshee grabbed her leg and arm forcing her back into the house before slamming her to the ground.
Afterwards she said he was “threatening to kill me the whole time” as he appeared to be under the influence of something.
Minutes after the incident was reported Lindsay police said Foreshee was walking toward them outside when he started running away.
He is reported to have gone over a fence, crossed a creek and ran through an open field before getting way. Later he was found at at another residence and taken into custody.
