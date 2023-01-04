A podcast view of tragic death

The anniversary of a Maysville woman's tragic death is also the time for a closer look at many of the unanswered questions surrounding a controversy that still haunts those who knew her.
It's been nearly two decades, 19 years to be exact, since then 30-year-old Sheila Deviney died in a fire that some to this day still believe was murder.
Deviney died on Jan. 6, 2004 when her trailer house just outside of Maysville burned to the ground.
Initially considered an accident, authorities changed their minds several months later and ruled it was arson and a homicide after a state investigation into cloth and carpet samples near Deviney’s body showed traces of ignitable liquid.
Since that time Deviney’s parents, David and Susan Deviney of Maysville, have been fighting to bring more attention to the case, which in 2006 included a grand jury investigation.
Now they're about to get even more as the Deviney unsolved mystery will be featured in an episode to be released Jan. 6 of a podcast called Sirens/A Southern True Crime Podcast.
Raven Rollins of Tulsa, a native of Ada, started the podcast in 2019 expanding to cover cold cases in Oklahoma and southwest.
“Susan reached out to me and asked that I come take a look and see if I wanted to do something on this case,” Rollins said, referring to Deviney's mother, who starting last summer provided around 1,500 documents, photos, reports and other information about her daughter's case.
“It's a sad situation and hopefully we get something moving forward. We've been digging and talking to witnesses that were never interviewed and looking at things that were never taken into consideration.
“We'll get into the nitty gritty of the case with a lot of it from the parents' perspective. We'll look at the case from start to finish.
“Some people think they want to help and just don't know how. We're not telling them to be an armchair detective. We just try to tell people the story.”
The way it works is the podcast will be posted to a host account, which then goes out to numerous platforms making it available to the public anytime.
Once available the podcast will provide a history of Deviney's life, a timeline of the events surrounding her tragic death and more specifics on things like her autopsy.
“We'll look at how this has affected the lives of the people in Sheila's life and it's not been solved and how that's impacted them,” Rollins says.
“People want to hear the entire story, and we can do that with our coverage of what we've looked into.
“There were missteps by investigators and the state fire marshal. Eventually it was ruled a homicide but by that time it was too late for the evidence.
“It just adds to the intrigue of this case.”
Rollins says podcasting overall has seen some success with a handful of cold cases nationwide being solved or at least new information revealed in the last couple of years.
One plus is she believes podcasting doesn't face the time constraints that other mediums face, which means more programming time can be offered for each episode made available to the public.
That's why Rollins thinks a podcast is a good way to tell the tragic Deviney story.
“In podcasting we're not really regulated, so we can say what we want and give the family an opportunity to say what they want to say,” she said.
“We have a different audience that gets into crime books, true crime documentaries and shows. They're not really into reading news articles or watching TV news.
“We're hoping to jog somebody's memory with this case.”
