A pooch that gets things cleaned up

Charlie is not just any dog – he’s a real pooch inspiring a fictional character that a couple with Wynnewood ties has created to save the day when it comes to cleaning up some pretty awful messes.
He’s called Charlie the Enviro Dog, the brainchild of authors Ronnie Jackson and Christina Monroe.
The couple now live in Texas, but Ronnie was born in and grew up in Wynnewood, where his mother, Mary Hope Jackson Estes, still lives as she once worked in the Garvin County Court Clerk’s Office at the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Their beloved but now deceased rescue dog Charlie has in a way been reborn as the central character in a series of children’s books the couple writes as he snoops around “saving the planet one adventure at a time.”
In other words, Charlie sniffs around to solve a mystery about why a dirty situation is harming the very environment where we all live.
“It’s a children’s book series that Ronnie dreamed up,” Christina tells the PV Democrat.
“We want to educate people, especially youngsters, to help reverse what we’re doing to the planet. It combines (Ronnie’s) passion with our muse – Charlie. It wasn’t just a rescue dog. It was Charlie.”
Ronnie says Charlie, a mix of five breeds, had a “hero look” that’s now used in books to do what he himself used to do as an environmental investigator working for 20 years as a pollution investigator in Houston, Texas.
“Originally I was going to write a rescue story about a real cool dog,” Ronnie said. “But when we would go out on walks he would be drawn to drainage ditches. I dreamed about him doing what I used to do.”
Going back even further Ronnie worked in environmental programs with the Coast Guard and in Denver, Colorado.
“It was anything from septic tanks overflowing to outdoor burning to construction sites to toxic dumping. I would run around in back allies. That’s how you find things. You go in the back,” he said about cases typically involving complaints or general inspections.
“It’s kind of a snapshot of a lot of what I used to do as an investigator,” Ronnie said about the books.
But don’t think Charlie the Enviro Dog is only Ronnie’s creation. Christina has something to say as the stories use her 20 years of teaching and passion for science.
She’s also taught English as a Second Language and worked to help people overcome dyslexia.
“I knew the needs of both are similar,” she said. “We needed plenty of white space, specific font sizes and an easy-to-read story. I wanted to make sure our book meets these needs of a special population.
“I also wanted them to educate people on the environment but encourage them to read.”
The first book of Charlie the Enviro Dog is called “Mystery Creek,” which Ronnie says was written in about 15 minutes a year or so ago.
It was followed by “Ocean Trouble,” while a third one is now with an illustrator and fourth written but not yet released.
“The reviews on Amazon have been awesome,’ Christina said. “We haven’t sold as many books as we would have liked, but we are self-published, so there’s no advertising.”
The books are available in larger book stores and online at Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.