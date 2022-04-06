Quiet tears came for a Pauls Valley woman and her supporters after a judge denied a state's motion allowing her to stay free and out of a prison cell.
The decision for Clarissa Mars came on her 27th birthday last week after nearly a year ago to the day she walked out of the very same Garvin County courtroom a free woman because of her Native American ancestry.
Mars remained free after a judge did not agree with a state prosecutor's argument to have Mars' post-conviction relief reversed and her conviction and remaining time in prison reinstated.
“The argument laid out by the state has not persuaded this court to reverse the final order in this case,” said Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak.
“The court denies the state's motion to reverse the post conviction relief.”
Misak was referring to her order last year when Mars' case and prison sentence were dismissed based on what's called the McGirt ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court back in 2020.
The high court determined most of Oklahoma is still Native American lands because reservations were never formally disestablished.
The ruling meant the state of Oklahoma didn't have the authority to prosecute criminal charges for alleged acts committed on tribal reservations when the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.
In Mars' case it meant her Citizen Potawatomi tribal membership prevented the state of Oklahoma from having the authority to prosecute her criminal case.
A few months after Mars' case was dismissed the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the McGirt decision cannot be used to retroactively to throw out earlier criminal convictions.
However, Mars' defense attorney Jaye Mendros argued that didn't matter because state authorities failed to appeal the March 30, 2021 decision in a “timely manner.”
“There's no basis in law to reopen a closed case,” Mendros said, arguing the case was legally ended without a timely filing from the other side.
“We ask the court not to add Ms. Mars to this line of cases that continue to come back to the court when basically the state is time-barred.
“The state did not appeal in time. All that case law is still good.”
During the March 31 hearing Misak said the order entered by the court is a final judgment, while adding there's nothing filed in the case to indicate the state, either through the district attorney's office or state attorney general's office, had sought a stay or intended to appeal the decision.
There were a few tears with the decision going in her favor as Mars and a handful of supporters looking on quietly left the courtroom in Pauls Valley.
Mars' case dates back to 2014 when as an 18-year-old she was charged with committing lewd acts with a 15-year-old girl.
After taking a plea deal in 2015, Mars was given a suspended sentence, which two years later was revoked because a number of violations of the sentence was reported. In the summer of 2017 she was given a five-year prison term.
