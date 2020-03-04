From active lifestyles to debilitating injuries is how a Stratford couple describes their realities today after a 2018 traffic accident that now has a young Ada man facing criminal charges and possible prison time.
Tears and struggling sniffles of emotions were plentiful as Chris and Regina Dilbeck took the witness stand this week in a Pauls Valley courtroom in what will be the first part of a sentencing hearing for Austin Caid Johnson.
Johnson, now 24 years old, was 22 when the pickup he was driving on a Garvin County road failed to stop at a traffic sign and collided with a truck carrying the Dilbecks as they traveled on U.S. Highway 177 back to their Stratford home.
The accident on July 7, 2018 left the couple clinging to their lives and Johnson facing two felony charges accusing him of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Johnson has since pleaded guilty to the charges as testimony on both sides, starting with the state's witnesses on Monday, March 2, is part of the sentencing process.
Chris Dilbeck, 59, called it a life-changing experience as he used to do very physical manual labor work siding homes.
Now Dilbeck says both he and his wife need help with simple daily things.
“I was able to do just about anything I wanted to do,” Dilbeck said. “I feel closer to 70 now.
“The pain is always there. I don't know if it'll ever go away. You adapt and learn to do things differently. It is life changing. It's not something that goes away. I don't see it getting a whole lot better.
“It's probably been more on her than me,” he said, referring to his wife. “Emotionally it's been way harder on her than me.”
When it comes to the actual accident in the summer of 2018, Dilbeck says there's not much about it he remembers.
“I don't really remember anything about it. I don't remember being in an ambulance or being airlifted. I don't remember pain. I could feel my lungs filling up and I didn't think I was going to make it.”
Dilbeck was in a hospital for nearly a month as among his injuries were multiple broken ribs on both side of his body, three of those shattered, punctured lungs, damage to a kidney and even bleeding in his brain.
His wife, Regina Dilbeck, 62, said she was also in good health before the accident, which resulted in broken ribs, broken bones in both arms, a head injury and back surgery.
“I have pain in my lower back, both arms,” Regina said, adding she also spent about a month in the hospital. “It's a dull ache.
“My right arm, if I pick anything up it's like a stabbing pain. It's worse in my right arm,” she said, adding she can't make a fist with her left hand.”
Adding to her pain Regina said the injuries from the accident ended her work as a physical education assistant for elementary students in Stratford and left her unable to pick up her own grandchildren.
“It's kind of consumed me in just about every way. I struggle with everyday things. I just can't do it anymore.”
Family members said the injuries limiting the couple since the accident have impacted several people as they still need help with their daily lives.
“From that day we were there every day,” said a daughter-in-law. “Both of them had to have somebody take care of them every day.
“It's very heartbreaking.”
When asked by Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Laura McClain if Johnson should be punished, Chris appeared more reluctant to “point the finger,” while Regina believes the defendant should receive a five-year prison sentence.
A pre-sentence investigation, which did not include Johnson's participation, recommended he receive some sort of jail time and an order he pay for the couple's medical bills, specifically more than $720,000 for Chris and another $26,000 plus for Regina.
Attorney Greg Dixon, former district judge here, called his client a “24-year-old in school, employed and financially living in his own residence,” while announcing he was ready to proceed with the defense's side of the sentencing.
With the hearing stretching past regular courthouse hours District Judge Leah Edwards chose to postpone the remainder to later in the week.
•••
The official sentencing came a little earlier than expected for Delbert Earl McNeill Jr., 56, of Wynnewood after a jury found him guilty in January of drug trafficking.
Back on Jan. 15 a Garvin County jury convicted McNeill, a former stand-up comic and entertainer who went by the name of Po Lightning.
During the trial McNeill represented himself and shortly after the guilty verdict nearly asked to go directly to the sentencing phase before changing his mind, resulting in a March 2 court date being set.
This week's hearing date wasn't needed as McNeill again requested an early sentencing as he was formally given a 20-year prison term, which was the recommendation of jurors.
“I have nothing to look forward to out in the wood,” McNeill wrote in a letter submitted to the case's judge.
“I'm ready to go get in school, at DOC, get my GED and go to law school.”
McNeill has appealed the case to a higher state court.
