A real surprise with county honor

It was a surprise to be sure as one former Garvin County commissioner showing up to a meeting this week learned he was actually invited to receive a special kind of honor.
Kenneth Holden came with his wife Judy as both learned Monday the real plan by the current trio of commissioners and others was to let Holden know a bridge was being named in his honor.
In fact, it's really a bridge not yet constructed as a replacement for one in District 1, which is the place where Holden served as county commissioner for more than 30 years during two different stints in the office.
“I didn't know what to think,” Holden said about why he was invited to come to Monday's regular commissioners' meeting.
“I think it's a real honor,” said Judy as she quietly looked on from the back of the room.
Stepping up to formally make the announcement was new District 1 Commissioner Randy Chandler, who just weeks ago won an election to claim the unexpired term left when Holden retired from the office earlier this year.
As for this week's honor, it came in the form of a metal plaque that someday will go on a new bridge once it's built over Rush Creek in the Purdy area, which is south of Lindsay and Erin Springs in a western portion of District 1 and Garvin County.
“You ain't wrong,” Holden said when asked if he might go check out the new bridge once the project is done.
“I want to be there to see it when they're done building it.”
It was Holden who in August 2020 selected this particular bridge project to start the long process involved in the funding and construction of a bridge, which typically takes at least two or three years.
The current trestle bridge in the Purdy area was built back in 1940.
With an estimated price tag of just under $2 million, the new one to serve as its replacement is currently being designed by CEC Engineering in Oklahoma City. Construction could start as early as 2022.
The bridge's location is actually eight miles south and 2 ½ miles east of the Lindsay intersection where state highways 19 and 76 cross.
Holden, affectionately known as “Killer,” was 76 when he stepped from the commissioner's post this past February.
He was first elected to the District 1 office in 1990. Holden earned his sixth term in office back in July 2010 before leaving for retirement in 2012.
His replacement was Stan Spivey, who started his tenure in 2012 and had filed his intention in the spring of 2018 to run for another term. A few months later Spivey passed away after a long battle with cancer.
After Spivey's passing in August 2018 the Garvin County Democratic Party reached out and convinced Holden to step in as the alternate candidate running for the office. Holden did win the race that November as he served until stepping down a second time this year.
