A road trip of self discovery

An election was still a year away and his opponent was a strong one, so Steve Kendall decided to spend a whole lot of time assessing himself and what he would do if he was no longer Garvin County’s associate district judge.
As it turns out Kendall’s bid for another term on the bench did fall short in November as he lost to challenger Laura McClain.
Now Kendall plans to hit the road, literally and on the other side of the world, when he soon leaves a judge’s job he’s held since being appointed back in 2013 followed by wins for two full terms.
Kendall’s planned road trip starting in Paris, France is more of a self examination of who he is and what he hopes to do with his life.
“I’ll be leaving a few days after stepping down,” Kendall said as McClain is scheduled to be sworn into the office next week.
“This is an opportunity to reinvent myself. I’ve always been reacting to that insecurity in my life. Now it’s a willingness to take risks. It’s about me overcoming my fear. It would be nice to show my children that fearlessness.
“I want an honest life and a life on my own terms and not have the burden of judging people. I’m tired of being challenged all the time just for doing my job.
“I want to live a more authentic life.”
This inner search for something else in life started for Kendall long before he and McClain squared off in an election a couple of months ago.
“I recognized that Laura was a credible candidate, so a year before the election I started thinking about exit strategies if this didn’t go right for me. If I were to lose I didn’t want to go back to the law.”
Kendall isn’t giving up his law license, but at the same time he knew it wasn’t a route back into the law that he wanted if he lost the election.
As a result, he thought about all kinds of possibilities, like attending a vo-tech school to learn a trade, truck driving, picking any other city and moving there, “almost anything to keep me from going back to the toxicity of domestic law.”
The judge is referring to his own personal difficulties of dealing with the sometimes angry and hurtful behavior of people in cases like guardianships, paternities and divorces.
For the past few years Kendall has seen his share of that kind of bad behavior from people when his court decisions went against them.
He’s quick to add those negative feelings are only magnified by all the various online ways to post opinions related to the judge make the decisions.
“Dealing with people can be difficult,” Kendall said.
“They don’t want to hear you lay out the law as the reason for a decision. They can’t look around and blame themselves, so it comes back to the judge. It’s tough to be a referee. Who’s the first to be cursed – the referee.
“Before I was a judge I was well liked and popular and every year I did this I could see that eroding away. I learned some valuable lessons about niceness.
“I regret that I entered this somewhat naive about people.”
What Kendall came up with for his next step in life was a trip of self discovery.
He plans to sell his house in Pauls Valley and get rid of his personal library of around 2,000 books. In fact, he plans to get rid of almost all of his possessions and hit the road European style.
“I’m already booked for a flight to Paris. I will have a backpack. Everything I need will be in that backpack.”
For the first 90 days of the trip Kendall says he won’t be staying in “nice hotels” but instead hostels, which are basically lower-priced dormitory style inns.
Along with his backpack and digital audio books, Kendall plans to walk across France and just “keep moving.”
“I’ve studied France and I love it, so I thought I would start there,” Kendall said.
“This is a test, 90 days, to see if this is fiscally responsible. If it works I’m open to doing this in other countries in Europe.
“The hardest part is my son Alex,” he said, adding Alex is currently a student at Pauls Valley Junior High.
“My intent is take him with me when he’s not in school. I want him to see courage from his father.”
Kendall’s plan for now is to return for spring break in March and spend some time with his son.
Then it will be another personal crossroads in life.
“I will either go back to Europe or hike the Appalachian Trail. I’ve always wanted to do that. I want to embrace the experience. Hopefully I can do this indefinitely. Hopefully I can keep traveling and stay on the road.”
If this major shift in lifestyle doesn’t work out Kendall says he’s thought about returning to school and studying a subject that’s more him – engineering.
“Engineering makes things, builds things of value. I’ve tried to face my work as a judge as an engineer. I’ve always tried to solve things like that; try to find what works.
“I might settle down someday and pursue my dream of becoming an engineer.”
For Kendall the most difficult thing about the recent election is not losing. Instead, it’s facing the personal trauma coming from a controversial and false mailer targeting McClain just days before voters cast their ballots.
“The tragedy is not losing. The tragedy is my character and good name have been attacked, knowing people are not gracious in their judgment.
“I’m not leaving in shame because I didn’t do it,” he said, referring to the mailer, “but I knew I had to pay the price.”
“I say congratulations to Laura. I think she will be a great judge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.